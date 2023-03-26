9
Ghanaians keep coming to me to express their regret for voting for incompetent Nana Addo – Mahama

John Mahama 1 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to former President John Dramani Mahama, several Ghanaians have expressed regret for voting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.

Interacting with delegates in the Western Region’s Mpohor constituency, he stated that those who approach him always express regret.

He claimed that after all of his interactions and campaign tours throughout the regions, “people keep coming to me to express regret.” They tell me that they are sorry for voting me out and that they regret it. They said they didn’t know what possessed them to vote me out.

As Ghanaians, we made the mistake of believing in the man who asked us to try him. We trusted him and voted for him, and look how far we’ve come. “Try me and see is what has brought us to this point.”

Mr. Mahama stated that he would not blame Ghanaians for their decision because the NPP promised a lot but failed to deliver.

“I will not hold Ghanaians responsible for their decision in 2016. This is because, in 2016, the NPP promised one district, one factory, one million per constituency every year, one village, and one dam. Who doesn’t enjoy tasty treats? As a result, they won and we were defeated. However, everything happens for a reason. This was the work of the Lord. He allowed us to go into opposition so that the NPP could rule, and Ghanaians have witnessed their incompetence,” he said in twi.

