Ghanaians lived, breathed dumsor, hardship under Mahama- Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is Vice President

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has impacted lives through its policies.

He believes President Akufo-Addo is the safest pair of hands Ghanaians can trust.



Ghanaians, he noted, lived and breathed hardship and poor economic management under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Taking his turn at the 12th edition of the Nation Building Updates organised by the Information Ministry, he said the era of the NDC brought dumsor, unemployment, freeze on recruitment into the public service, a situation he lamented led to a backlog of nursing trainees.



He said it was clear that the NDC had lost its way, had no idea how to take Ghanaians out of the ditch they took the country into.



Dr Bawumia went on to state that Mr Mahama showed no concern to the plight of Ghanaians until President Akufo-Addo took over the management of the economy.



He recounted how guinea fowls allegedly flew from Ghana to Burkina Faso and have still not returned.

He insisted the President has largely fulfilled his promises and showed that he cares for the people especially the disadvantaged.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) he said has invested heavily in infrastructure.



The transformation that has happened under the NPP, he added, did not just occur but occurred because the NPP had plans to restore confidence in the economy.



These achievements, he maintained, were achieved despite the financial sector crisis and the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak.



