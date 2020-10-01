Ghanaians love Akufo-Addo deeply, 2020 elections is about thanksgiving - Sam Pyne

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Sam Pyne

The countdown to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections is on.

It's left with 67 days for Ghanaians to cast their ballots to either elect a new candidate to be President of Ghana or retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is seeking a second term.



The battle is said to be between former President John Dramani Mahama and the sitting President.



The two leaders have already begun their campaigns for victory in the elections.



Currently, President Nana Akufo-Addo is on tour of the Ashanti Region where he is commissioning and inspecting some infrastructure projects by his government while the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tours the Greater Accra Region and other Regions.



The Regional tours are a part of measures to raise awareness about what the government has done and is doing in its first term.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne is optimistic this year's elections will be a smooth ride for the President.



He lauded the President for commissioning projects like the Tepa Hospital, a recycling plant in the Ashanti Region among other projects.



According to him, the 2020 elections is a thanksgiving offer from Ghanaians to the Akufo-Addo administration.



Sam Pyne was convinced the love of Ghanaians for President Akufo-Addo is unmatched.



"The love is awesome . . . 2020 elections is about thanksgiving because during the tour of the communities we went to, you could see the footprint of this present government. You would also see the people are appreciative of the good works of the government and asking for more for Nana to do more for us."