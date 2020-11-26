Ghanaians mock Mahama for claiming he started Free SHS

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama‘s claim that he started Free SHS has been met with ridicule on social and traditional media.

The former President, during his campaign tour in the Upper West Region, surprised many when he claimed that he started the popular Free SHS policy.



But considering Mahama and the NDC’s well documented and fierce criticism against the Free SHS promise and subsequent implementation by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017, many Ghanaians have been utterly surprised by Mahama’s dramatic claim.



The fiercest objection and mockery of Mahama’s claim were on his official Facebook book when he posted a video of him, claiming he implemented Free SHS.



Many sarcastically told the former President that if he indeed implemented Free SHS, then he was also a member of the ‘Big Six’ and even founded Ghana.



Many others also launched their mockery of Mahama’s claim on the official Facebook page of Daily Graphic, when they posted a story of Mahama’s Free SHS claim.

Again, the overwhelming majority of comments expressed shock at Mahama’s claim.



Meanwhile. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has waded in and also commented on Mahama’s claim.



During his tour of Greater Accra on Tuesday, the President expressed surprise, and then laughed off Mahama’s claim.



He said the former President was only restoring to desperate lies to salvage his disorganized and sinking campaign.



Here are some of the comments:













