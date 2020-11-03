Ghanaians must be proud of Prez Nana Akufo-Addo - NPP Communicator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Communications Team, Dennis Aboagye has said the dismissal of the PPA boss Agyenim Boateng Adjei is a positive development in Ghana’s fight against corruption.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, (PPA) Agyenim Boateng Adjei following the findings by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



PPA boss Agyenim Boateng Adjei was suspended in August 2019 following series of allegations levelled against him in an investigative piece titled “contracts for sale” by ace Journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni.



The allegations which involved a conflict of interest and acts of corruption was referred to CHRAJ and the Special Prosecutor respectively.

A statement signed by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Friday 30th October explained that the President’s decision follows findings in the CHRAJ report, which concluded that the PPA boss was found guilty of conflict of interest in a procurement deal.



Reacting to the development on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show, he explained that Ghanaians must be proud that the President Akufo-Addo government has always professed its commitment to the rule of law and that this case of corruption was a test case for the NPP.



He lauded the President for acting promptly on the recommendations of CHRAJ. “This is a very positive development. This government has been talking about being committed to the rule of law and so it’s better late than never. We need to commend the President for acting promptly on the recommendations of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Ghanaians must be proud of Nana Addo,” he added.