Ghanaians need better jobs, not rent allowance - NDC's Opare Addo

George Opare Addo,

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, says Ghanaians are demanding better jobs from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration and not a rent allowance policy.

According to Opare Addo, what the Ghanaian youth are demanding is not for any government to pay rent for them, but provide them with stable jobs to fend for themselves.



The statement follows the promise by the former Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, that the party in its next administration will set up the National Rental Assistance Scheme to provide rent allowance as well as bear the cost and make advance payments to landlords and take monthly payments from the youth.



“The rent advance will be paid to landlords directly with the beneficiary making a monthly payment to the scheme. You don’t need to think of rent advance again. This will benefit those in both the formal and informal sectors. The rent advance will be paid to landlords directly with the beneficiary making a monthly payment to the scheme. You don’t need to think of rent advance again”, Nana Akomea said

In an exclusive interview with Host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Tuesday George Opare Addo, said the Ghana youth does not need a rent policy.



He noted that the NPP promised to make Nima a residential area but failed woefully, adding that the youth need more than just rent policies.



” We are not lazy people. We have the Rent Control Office, what the Ghanaian youth is demanding is to equip the office and enforce them to be able to ensure that landlords do not take more than 6 months rent. We want sustainable jobs for young people”, he added.