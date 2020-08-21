General News

Ghanaians on social media endorse John Mahama vs Akufo-Addo debate

John Mahama (L) shakes Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House

Since the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic (NDC), John Mahama, threw a challenge to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a debate on infrastructural achievements, social media has gotten busy.

While the majority of the comments on Facebook and Twitter endorse the debate between Mr Mahama (a one-term former President) and President Akufo-Addo, a few others think it is unnecessary.



Many of the comments monitored by GhanaWeb say a televised debate between the two main contenders in the December 7, presidential polls would settle the raging argument about which government achieve more in four years.



Others believe it will deepen Ghana's democracy and shift the 2020 campaign away from insults and violence to important national issues.



The argument about which four-year administration delivered more infrastructural projects started after a town hall meeting on Tuesday, August 17, 2020, organised by government to tout its achievements.



John Mahama then threw the challenge for a televised debate to settle the matter.

“I am willing to present myself for a debate with Nana Akufo-Addo, any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all,” he said during a campaign tour of the Volta Region.



The NPP has rubbished the call, but some social media users think otherwise.



Nana Akufo-Addo used 125 ministers and GHC135B to construct toilets, boreholes and water tanks. Why think he will debate John Mahama who used 84 ministers and GHC40B to construct terminal 3, Ridge Hospital, circle interchange, school blocks etc. Nana Addo is not that stupid. — Dr. Lawrence (@DrLawre61573987) August 21, 2020

I don’t think the debate should be about who built what during his time. It should be about the impact of the infrastructure to Ghanaians during each one’s time.What was the poverty impact of the infrastructure on Ghanaians? #bawumiastrikes #NanaAddo #Mahama #Jane — Kofi Nyarko (@abelasomani) August 21, 2020

Nana Boycott GBC debate because Mr Mahama set his platform he want to engage him on and that was bad because as an aspirant you don't choose the platform and rules of the debate



QUESTION



Why did Mr Mahama says comparing of records of infrastructure an exercise in mediocrity. — Kwame Acheampong (@KwameAc01478777) August 21, 2020

