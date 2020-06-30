General News

Ghanaians react after Anas exposé of quack doctors selling fake coronavirus cure in Ghana

Multiple awards winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas on June 29, 2020, premiered an exposé on how some persons have been exploiting the Coronavirus pandemic and making money out of it by selling fake coronavirus cures.

This leak by the ace investigator was highly anticipated by Ghanaians to bring out the corrupt dealings of the people making money from the global pandemic which has already claimed 102 lives in Ghana as well as affected more than 16000 people in the country.



Just as he always does, he used social media platforms namely Facebook and microblogging site Twitter to announce the premiere of the investigative piece which read" Are you ready? It’s coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”



However it seems, some people were not impressed with the documentary. According to many social media users, they anticipated a video about ‘big fishes’ involving in corrupt dealings like what was shown in the Number 12 documentary which was aired two years ago.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions/comments put forward by Ghanaians after watching yesterday's investigative documentary.



One Twitter user said"Not an Anas-like investigative piece at all astonished face. Is he losing steam or wah?????????????"

Another added"Ah but Anas the plenty noise about Corona Quacks, is that all.



Is this one too an exposé???????????"



See some of the tweets below,





Ah but Anas the plenty noise about Corona Quacks, is that all.

Is this one too an exposé??????????? — The Sir Roy ????????????? (@TheSirRoy) June 29, 2020

"Corona Quacks"

Not an Anas-like investigative piece at all????.



Is he losing steam or wah????????????? — fred adjei-rudolph (@farudolph) June 29, 2020

To be honest #Anas documentary or investigation on Corona Quacks nu di33 ebi wack

Those who believe there is a cure for Corona nu ankasa Dem fool.

Selling fake drugs nu di33 3dey everywhere . pic.twitter.com/XdgCWNJoRo — ???? Mourinho ??????????????? (@IamJnrMourinho) June 29, 2020

The stage is set! Ana Corona Quacks shows on June 29, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k0DXiAi9x4 — Kojo Prempeh (@Mr_Anane_) June 27, 2020

why doesn't BBC and Aljezeera ask him to do investigate journalism is the UK and Middle East .why doesn't Anas go to Wuhan's P4 lab and investigate the origin of covid-19? He would have been dead man by now.https://t.co/kkra1O1vcD — tastenewsgh.com (@tastenews) June 30, 2020

Ei I was dozing off n then I heard Otumfour's name in Anas inn corona quacks expose... Herr Anas wo last warning wati ????

Lemme watch the video again — Kumasi Bwoy (@Kumasibwoy) June 29, 2020

Anas has lost his so called credibility on the corona quacks expose!!!



It doesn’t make sense to me! — Palago Mufasa (Young OG) (@archipalagodb) June 29, 2020

