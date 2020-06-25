Politics

Ghanaians react after Supreme Court cleared EC to compile new voters registration exercise

The Supreme Court of Ghana has ruled against the National Democratic Congress as it has given the Electoral Commission the green light to compile new voters register for this year's general elections slated for December 7.

The ruling that came out a few hours ago was presided over by the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and the other six Justices of the Supreme Court.



According to the highest court of the land, the Electoral Commission of Ghana is an independent body and can only be directed by the court if they go contrary to the very laws that brought their existence.



The plaintiff, the National Democratic Congress further had a disagreement with the Attorney General's office on the inclusion or the exclusion of the National Identification Card in the upcoming Voters registration exercise.



Ghanaians on social media particularly the Micro-blogging site Twitter have been reacting to the ruling from the Supreme Court which is now the most topical issue in the country as of the time of filing this report.



See some of the reactions,





NPP want to get rid of the voters register than brought them into power.



NDC want to hold on to the voters register that saw them lose.



What a time to be alive. — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) June 25, 2020

Step 1 : VICTORY.



The Supreme Court has UPHELD the NDC’s relief that the current Voter ID should be accepted as a source document... Early Days Yet, Still NO NEW REGISTER !



MORE STEPS TO COME .... — #WeAreTheRevolution ???????? (@edemagbana) June 25, 2020

Gen Mosquito’s immediate reaction after the Supreme Court ruling.



Clearly, the SC has vindicated NDC’s position that the current Voter Register is credible. pic.twitter.com/BpEoeIs5hs — EKOW DJAN (@EkowDjan_) June 25, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court has ordered the EC to commence registration as scheduled #EIBElectionHub — #StarrAt5 (@Starr1035Fm) June 25, 2020

We feel vindicated by the ruling of the Supreme Court that existing voter ID cards should be accepted for the compilation of new voter register. We are grateful to other political parties, CSOs, chiefs, clergy, etc. for their support. The right to vote is an inalienable right. — NDC Ghana (@OfficialNDCGh) June 25, 2020

Which media house in Ghana is credible when it comes to this Supreme Court ruling of the voter’s register compilation? @Joy997FM @Citi973 @ghanadailygra ?? pic.twitter.com/x7McXyK7KY — #BlackLivesMatter #OurFutureMatter (@MacJordaN) June 25, 2020

Well I think Joy focused on the fact that EC was permitted to compile a new voters register and the others on the type of identification.



At least I think https://t.co/mSfuHmhqGh — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) June 25, 2020

