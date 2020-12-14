Ghanaians react as Dr Okoe-Boye returns to duty at Lekma Hospital days after losing seat

MP for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye pictured at the Lekma Hospital

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye on Monday, December 14, shared a photo of himself on duty at the Lekma Hospital days after his ‘shocking’ defeat in the parliamentary elections.

The MP who doubles as the Deputy Health Minister, on December 7, 2020, failed to retain his parliamentary seat as constituents voted in favour of the National Democratic Congress' candidate, Benjamin Ayiku Narteh.



There have been several reports from his constituency justifying why he lost his seat. But in all, some persons that posited that he was one of the best performing MP’s under the Akufo-Addo government.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.com, the MP wrote that he was back to his duty to serve his people adding that “Some staff were happy to see me doing fine. Some surprised at my activity having assumed that not winning the Parliamentary election meant away with community service.”



Some, who still haven’t come to terms with Dr Okoe-Boye's defeat encouraged him to continue to serve his people with the best of heart.



Below are some of their comments on social media:













