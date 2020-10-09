Ghanaians react to death of MP Ekow Quansah

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the death of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford in the Central Region who was shot dead by unknown assailants.

The MP was shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road while returning from a campaign trip on Friday 9th October 2020 around 1:00 am.



Reacting to the unfortunate news, some Ghanaians raised concerns about security in the country especially as we approach elections.



Others also prayed for the murderers to be found and dealt with.



Below are some of the reactions





We live in such a cruel and dirty country. Ekow Quansah was a father, a husband and an MP for Mfansteman Constituency. He deserved better and this act of killing should not be allowed be a snake under grass.



RIP EKOW QUANSAH HAYFORD pic.twitter.com/ax28PWyyjD — The Merit (@akwesimerit) October 9, 2020

Hon. JB Danquah and now Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford. If not politically motivated can’t you just take what you need and leave without killing ??



Ei some people are heartless o. — Andy Darks (@abi_darks) October 9, 2020

You can shoot your fellow human being dead without any provocation. Politics is not a dirty game if you're dirty you're dirty. RIP Ekow Quansah Hayford — SY kai havertz (@fooling_partner) October 9, 2020

Rest in Peace MP for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.



In this political season, each one has to be extra careful because a lot of bad and frustrated individuals are on the streets to cause chaos and distress to innocent families.



Ghana Police should do the needful pic.twitter.com/gmc01k3sNl — Evans Gyamera-Antwi (Ashes) (@AshesGyamera1) October 9, 2020

Whats the importance of National security under this NPP government ?



Ekow Quansah Hayford — ????Nillaney???? (@nillaney) October 9, 2020

Do not politicize the killing of the MP. Anyone who does that is a foolish human being. Think about what his family may be going through this morning. Nobody deserves to die in such a manner. Rest In Peace, Ekow Quansah Hayford. — NDC? Never Again! (@Nungua_DTrump) October 9, 2020

Will Ekow Quansah Hayford get justice? @konkrumah we cannot overlook these high profile murders any longer Sir ???? pic.twitter.com/213h8HbFK5 — ????????Minister of B?A?N?K?U??????? GhanaNiiAdwen???????????? (@ghanamanideas) October 9, 2020