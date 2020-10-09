4
Ghanaians react to death of MP Ekow Quansah

Ekow Quansah Dead The late Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency

Fri, 9 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the death of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford in the Central Region who was shot dead by unknown assailants.

The MP was shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road while returning from a campaign trip on Friday 9th October 2020 around 1:00 am.

Reacting to the unfortunate news, some Ghanaians raised concerns about security in the country especially as we approach elections.

Others also prayed for the murderers to be found and dealt with.

Below are some of the reactions









