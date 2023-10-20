Ghanaians react to the death of lawyer Akoto Ampaw

The late Anthony Akoto Ampaw

Renowned legal practitioner Anthony Akoto Ampaw, Esq., died on Friday, October 20, 2023.

According to reports, the veteran Ghanaian lawyer and human rights activist died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).



Reports indicate lawyer Ampaw, who is well noted for his roles in the 2012 and 2020 election petitions as a lawyer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has not been well since the beginning of 2023.



Many Ghanaians on social media are mourning the loss of the legal expert.



Some are praising him for his contribution to Ghana’s legal sector.



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni praised him for his advocacy for human rights in Ghana.



“He lived by the right creed. He stood for many just causes and championed the passage of civil society-backed laws such as Ghana's Right to Information Act. Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, you have fought a good fight. Rest well,” he wrote on X.



Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convenor of the #FixTheCountry# Movement, in a series of posts on X, said Ghana has lost a moral voice.

“So devastated to hear of the death of Lawyer Akoto Ampaw. This country has lost a moral voice,” he said.



View reactions of Ghanaians below:









BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.