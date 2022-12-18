4
Menu
News

Ghanaians see us as the better alternative - John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama Q2 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradionline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the best political party to manage the economy.

He opined that Ghanaians are looking up to the main opposition party to form the next government in the 2024 general elections.

To him, the NPP has failed and eroded public confidence.

Addressing NDC delegates at the 10th National Delegates congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, he said “Ghanaians are looking up to us to be the next government because we are the better alternative to govern this country,” he said.

“This NPP govt has done the worst to erode the confidence of Ghanaians in our democracy and are willing to suffer by crossing the Mediterranean sea or being electrocuted at Kasoa.”

He said the current t economic hardship, and human rights violations have never been seen before in Ghana’s history.

He stated that the current hardship was brought on Ghanaians that an entire generation has never witnessed in our history.

He did not mince words in stating that the government has been reckless and mismanaged the economy.

Source: rainbowradionline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Related Articles: