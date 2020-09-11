Regional News

Ghanaians should participate in voters exhibition exercise - NGO

Citizens have been urged to vote

The World Peace Volunteers, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) has called on Ghanaians to participate in the forthcoming voter exhibition organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) for the December polls.

The NGO called on political parties to encourage their supporters to have absolute confidence in the EC and support the exercise for a successful exhibition.



This was in a statement signed by Mr Seth Osei Acheampong, President of the NGO, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



The EC has set aside September 18 to 25, 2020 for the exhibition of the newly compiled voters register across the country.

This is to afford registered Ghanaians voters to check and confirm their particulars in the register.



The statement urged authorities to address any concerns emanating from the just ended voter registration exercise to ensure safe and peaceful general elections.



The EC registered 16,663,669 people onto the new electoral roll at the end of the exercise.

