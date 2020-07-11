General News

Ghanaians urged to be responsible in their actions

Rt. Rev. Dr Riverson, former Secretary of the General Assembly of Methodist Church

Ghanaians have been urged to be responsible and show high levels of integrity in whatever they do, especially in the run-up to the December general election.

The Right Reverend Dr E.H. Brew Riverson, former Secretary of the General Assembly of the Methodist Church, said it was everybody’s responsibility to ensure that Ghana was united and stable at all times.



In a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said Ghanaians should be honest and help build the nation.



Rt. Rev. Dr Riverson, also a former Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service, said it was important for Ghanaians to support the Government to address the challenges facing the nation.

He said extreme partisan politics was divisive and it was time citizens supported whichever government was in power to develop and implement policies for the speedy development of the nation.



Rt. Rev. Dr Riverson stressed the need for all to support the Electoral Commission in the compilation of the new voters’ register to ensure that the country had a credible electoral roll that could deliver free, fair and transparent election.



He appealed to all to abide by the various covid-19 preventive protocols to stay safe and contribute to national development.

