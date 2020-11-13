Ghanaians urged to obey electoral laws

The Secretary of the Suhum Muslim Community, Mallam Haruna Abedi, has called on Ghanaians, especially the political parties, to obey the electoral laws and maintain decency in the political discourse.

He said Muslims and Christians must continue to pray for the nation to chart the path of democracy and remain the beacon of hope for Africa.



Mallam Abedi said this after a brief meeting of elders of the Zongo Community at Suhum on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



He urged politicians to educate their followers on the need to maintain decency in the electioneering and asked them to demonstrate what they could do for the nation instead of being hostile and intolerant to dissenting views.



He called on Ghanaians to see themselves as one people and not to be divided by politics, adding that there should be no hesitation in arresting and prosecuting those whose actions could cause chaos and confusion.

Mallam Abedi asked the parties to refrain from hate speech and violence to promote peace and good governance.



He called on the youth to be patriotic, nationalistic, and hardworking to take over the mantle of leadership.



He appealed to the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development to address some of the developmental challenges of Muslim communities at Suhum and its environs.