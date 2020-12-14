Ghanaians want Akufo-Addo as President, what’s your problem? – Nana B asks Mahama

National Youth Organizer of NPP, Henry Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye has implored John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to accept the results of the 2020 December polls.

John Dramani Mahama pulled 6,213,182 votes representing 47.3%, losing the presidential seat to President Akufo-Addo who accumulated 6,730,587 votes representing 51.3%.



Speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Nana Boakye otherwise known as Nana B has urged John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to accept defeat since it’s not a shame to lose an election.



“Former President Mahama wants to sustain his relevance in the party to contest in 2024. That is the agenda. So, he wants to create some false hope that he indeed won, that he is a credible candidate in order for the people to accept him when he declares again to go into the contest, come 2024.”

“It’s not a shame to lose. You’ve been President before. Today, Ghanaians want Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue his administration. What’s your problem?



“All the international communities are watching you. Everybody is watching you. You have adopted the behaviour of Trump and disgracing Ghana. It’s not fair . . . We’re done with the elections. If you have a compelling evidence, assemble them, you can put it before Ghanaians but proceed to court,” Nana B stressed.