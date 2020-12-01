Ghanaians want four more years for Akufo-Addo – Stephen Ntim

Former National First Vice Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ntim

A Former National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and the current National Coordinator of the Settler Communities Project, Stephen Ntim, has asserted that Ghanaians are comfortable with the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and would vote for him come December 7, 2020.

According to him, as part of this project, he has traveled extensively across the length and breadth of the country and has touched base with the people in several regions.



In an interview, he noted that the general assertion from the populace is that Nana Addo deserves another four years.



Mr. Ntim said he would not be surprised that even areas that traditionally vote for the NDC will this time vote for Akufo-Addo and that the cardinal reasons that run in all the regions have been the Free SHS and the excellent manner in which our president has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The fact is that Ghanaians are very grateful to his Excellency on how he managed to handle the pandemic in Ghana and the support he gave and continues to give in alleviating the economic burden on the people."

“Ghanaians are satisfied with the president’s performance and are happy. The mood for change, unlike in 2016, that brought the NPP to power, is not the same today. Currently, we are witnessing a mood for continuity and I expect a massive win for Nana Addo on 7th December 2020,” he said.



Mr. Ntim, however, noted it is imperative that every Ghanaian goes to the polls to cast their vote for the party, and eschew complacency.



He also said his street campaign project dubbed “Stephen Ntim says 4more4Nana” has also been received well throughout the country and very hopeful of victory on 7th December 2020.