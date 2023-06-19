Ghanaians want us to fight and defeat poverty - Boakye Agyarko speaks on why he wants to be president

A flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko

A flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has outlined his reasons for wanting to become Ghana's next president.

The politician, in a press release, stated that he doesn't just want to be president for the fun of it, but because he wants to fulfil the mandates and wills of the people.



Boakye Agyarko, who is also a former Minister of Energy in Ghana, has announced his readiness to lead the NPP to secure another four-year presidential term in the country.



He added that any argument or opposition his opponents in the race want to engage in is secondary and not what the people of Ghana desire.



"We are really not each other’s opponents, but representatives of different points of view. The real opponent that our people are calling upon us to fight and defeat is poverty. Any other fights we engage in are mere shadow boxing and an unaffordable waste of the nation’s time and resources," he said.



The politician added that Ghanaians deserve leaders who will be transparent and ask for help when they need it to propel the country to its greatest fortunes.

"We, therefore, need to have public officials who will stand up and tell the people of Ghana exactly what the true situation is and summon the better angels in us to get this country moving in the right direction," he said in the release.



The aspiring presidential candidate of the NPP, Boakye Agyarko, filed his nomination form on Monday, June 19, 2023.



The politician is vying to be a part of the final list of 5 candidates who will eventually stand to be elected during their primaries in November 2023.



Other contenders in the presidential race are Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwabena Agyepong, Akoto Owusu Afriyie, Alan Kyerematen, Joe Ghartey, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kwadwo Poku, and Kofi Konadu Apraku.



Read Boakye Agyarko's full statement below:





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV









ABJ/AE