Ghanaians will be shocked when presidential petition begins - Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba

A member of the legal team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has said all is set for the party to file a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The lawyer disclosed in an interview that the evidence needed to support their case at the apex court is ready.



He said Ghanaians will appreciate the claims being made by the NDC when the hearing begins.



Lawyer Amaliba who spoke to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm expressed strong optimism that Ghanaians will support their course when the issue starts unfolding before the apex court.



He stressed that the election was rigged in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the evidence to support NDC's case is watertight.

The lawyer added they want Ghanaians to appreciate the level of rigging that characterised the elections.



He called for a live telecast of the court hearings so Ghanaians will understand and appreciate the case.



Going to court he said will help in shaping the perception and inform Ghanaians on what happened.



He revealed that the NDC is even prepared to file their case tomorrow, Tuesday, December 29, 2020.