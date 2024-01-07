Ghanaians won’t forgive NDC if we fail to rescue the country – Opare Addo

The National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has said that Ghanaians will not forgive the NDC if they do not come to power to rescue the country.
He said this is not the time for people without experience to be tried because Ghana has been taken back several years under the current leadership.
Mr Opare Addo indicated that it was time for experienced John Dramani Mahama to take over since he has the answers to all the begging questions that have left Ghana struggling.
He made this known while addressing the party faithful in Dambai.
“We cannot allow Mahamudu Bawumia to come and continue the corruption that has taken place under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration. If Akufo-Addo goes and we replace him with Bawumia, then there will be no change. The theft will continue to thrive."
"We cannot allow this to happen again. The youth have a responsibility towards the country and you cannot fail at it. We want all of you to support the campaign but remember to support your member of parliament because we need the numbers to make the work easier,” he said.
