Give Akufo-Addo 4 more years to accomplish all good works started - Bawumia's Aide

Dr Gideon Boako, spokesperson to Vice President Dr Bawumia

The Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has pleaded with Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 polls to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government another 4 years in office.

According to him, this second term in power will afford President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government the opportunity to accomplish all the good works they have started to better the lives of Ghanaians.



“I think that if Ghanaians give us another 4 years, we will accomplish with the help of God all the good works we have started . . . we are campaigning with this simple message and we are humbly pleading with Ghanaians to look at the performance of President Akufo-Addo in only 4 years,” he pleaded.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the special aide to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia noted that even though President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government have not solved all the problems and met the expectations of all Ghanaians, the policies and measures of the Akufo-Addo government in place are exceptionally better than the NDC’s.

“We believe strongly in all honesty that if it is about the enabling environment and the peace of mind for Ghanaians to work, then, President Akufo-Addo has done better than the NDC. Even though every government comes to perform its quota, others do better,” he mentioned.



He reiterated that with only 4 years of President Akufo-Addo in power, every Ghanaian can easily pinpoint and recollect all the flagship policies and programs that the President has implemented to better the lives of Ghanaians.



“A major policy that certain people thought was impossible to implement, President Akufo-Addo boldly implemented it. As we speak, the burden and hardship of Ghanaians to take their wards to the Senior High Schools have been taken away by President Akufo-Addo with the introduction of the Free SHS policy,” he indicated.