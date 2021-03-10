Give Domelevo contract if you are not afraid of your corrupt deals being exposed – Pelpuo dares Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Daniel Yao Domelevo

Member of Parliament for Wa Central Rashid Pelpuo has challenged Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give Daniel Domelevo a contract to work after retirement if he’s not afraid that his corrupt deals will be exposed.

Daniel Domelevo was forced to retire after he returned from his accumulated leave.



According to the President of Ghana, Daniel Domelevo was supposed to have retired in 2020 per his records with the SSNIT.



His forced retirement was met with contempt because most Civil Society Organizations believe is an attempt by the government to cover up some dubious deals it is involved in.

Reacting to the forced retirement, Hon. Rashid Pelpuo said “I can’t imagine how bold Nana Ado was, looking Ghanaians in the face, removed the anti-corruption Auditor General from the office! If you’re not corrupt pls let him get back to office and put him on contract”.



