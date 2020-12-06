Give Nana-Addo a second term to continue 1D1F – PRO

Public Relations Officer for One District One Factory, Kwaku Gyasi

Head of Public Relations for the One District One Factory Secretariat, Kwaku Gyasi, has charged Ghanaians to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party government to continue the policy to reduce the unemployment rate created by the previous National Democratic Congress government.

In an interview with the media at a rally to climax campaigning activities, Kwaku Gyasi encouraged Ghanaians to reject the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC in the upcoming Monday elections.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, through the 1D1F industrialization drive, has been able to establish over 232 factories across the country, out of which 76 are revitalized factories whiles 28 are newly established factories.



“We all know that elections have consequences and when you vote well by choosing a good leader, the result you get is good governance. In 2016, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo promised One District One Factory and over his four years in office, Nana Addo has been able to work on establishing 236 factories in all the constituencies across the country. Out of the number, 76 are fully operational and 28 are factories that were built from scratch.



Making reference to some of the factories established, Kwaku Gyasi singled APPEB Cylinder in the Awutu Senya West Constituency and mentioned how the factory is creating employment opportunities for Ghanaians.



He lauded the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, George Nenyi Andah, for being instrumental in the establishment of a factory in his constituency.

“Today, one of the beneficiaries of 1D1F is the Awutu Senya West Constituency which is my own constituency. Through Nenyi George Anda and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the factory has been established to do something exceptional. APPEB Cylinder is a Liquefied Petroleum Gas Cylinder manufacturing company that is employing youths from all over the Awutu Senya and what this proves is that the 1D1F policy has been a success.”



Kwaku Gyasi, President Akufo-Addo’s vision is shared by parliamentary candidates of the NPP and has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NPP parliamentary candidates in order to ensure a continuation of the good works.



He also used the opportunity to tout other policies of the NPP government and described the campaign of the opposition NDC as being out of ideas and policies that will inure to the benefit of Ghanaians and the economy.



“The election is about the growth of the country and the future of our children. Looking at policies such as Free SHS, it has benefited over a million students. Planting for Food and Jobs and NABCO has employed over 100,000 youths. This is the kind of leadership Ghanaians are looking for and it is expected that they will vote to renew President Akufo-Addo’s mandate.”



The IDIF PRO added that “Former President John Dramani Mahama has proved to Ghanaians that he doesn’t take governance seriously. This is because when we launched our manifesto six weeks before he launched his, we proved with facts and figures how we’ve been able to create employment opportunities for over 2 million Ghanaians and he came promising to create a million jobs when he comes to power. What that proves is that we have done far better than what he is promising and that is why everyone is saying his campaign is in disarray because the things he’s saying don’t make sense.”