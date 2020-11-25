Give President Akufo-Addo emphatic victory – NPP chairman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mr Musah Damtarl, the Sunyani East constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party has called on the electorate to vote for the party to achieve an emphatic victory in the December 7, polls.

He also advised party followers to be guided by the NPP constitution and avoid ‘skirt and blouse’ voting for all the 11 parliamentary candidates in the Bono region to win and retain their seats.



Mr Damtarl made the call when he led Taxi Driver Associations in a health walk in parts of the Sunyani Municipality over the weekend.



He said though the NPP had strong political footings in the Sunyani East constituency, party followers ought to intensify their campaign and sell the achievements of the government to the masses at the grassroots.

Mr Damtarl said voting ‘skirt and blouse’ would seriously affect the next NPP government, and called on the electorate to be faithful and loyal to the party.



He observed that Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East had made the party attractive for people to join, and it was up to the supporters to campaign vigorously to sell the achievements, ideologies and philosophies of the party to the people.



Mr Damtarl also called on disgruntled members and supporters of the party to bury their differences, forge ahead in unity, and help identify and tackle peculiar challenges so as to enhance the fortunes of the party in the December 7, polls.