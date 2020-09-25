Give me 4 more years for creating Western North region – Akufo-Addo tells residents

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pleaded with residents of one of the newly created regions, Western North to vote massively for him in the upcoming December polls.

He emphasised that he deserves a second chance as he stuck to his promise of creating a region for them during his 2016 campaign.



Aside from fulfilling his promise, he has also embarked on several developmental projects in the region.



According to him, “You voted for me in 2016 because you trusted and believed in me. I made a promise to you, which is the creation of a region for you. That has been done and it gives me the courage to stand in front of you again to ask for another four years.”



The President made this appeal when he met with the Western North Regional House of Chiefs during his tour of the region.

Since June 2017, the government has through the Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development championed all the constitutional processes required in the creation of the regions including the December 27, 2018 referendum which allowed the people to overwhelmingly endorse the creation of six new regions.



With at least 80 per cent vote, the people of voted for Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah, North East, Western North and Oti to be created out of Brong Ahafo, Northern Region, Western Region and Volta Region.



In line with Article 5(8) of the 1992 Constitution, President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 held the first of a series of ceremonies at the Jubilee House in Accra to issue a constitutional instrument to give effect to North East region.