Give our MP a good place in your next govt - Chief of Nangodi appeals to Mahama

John Mahama interacting with Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area

Source: Peter Agengre, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area, Naba Yelzooya Asaga II has appealed to former President John Dramani Mahama to consider appointing Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane who is the Member of Parliament for Nabdam as a cabinet minister when he is forming his next government.

Naba Asaga observed that the NDC is blessed to have to a medical doctor and an administrator from Nabdam as a member of the party. He described Dr. Nawaane as a very competent man with very strong credentials and called on the former president to consider making him a minister.



“We have also given your party a very competent man as our MP, Dr. Nawaane with very strong credentials. He is a medical officer and in a real situation, he has an MBA and that means not only is he a medical doctor, but that he is an administrator.” Naba Asaga spoke to the cheering supporters.



In the company of his divisional chiefs and elders of the Nangodi Traditional Council, Naba Yelzooya Asaga II commended the former president and the NDC for giving them a district status in 2012, building them a new District Assembly office block and connecting them to the national electricity grid. He observed that the NDC has over the years since 1992, enjoyed the loyalty of the people of Nabdam towards the party. He stressed the need for them to be rewarded with more development and a substantive ministerial appointment when voted into power.

“We are therefore requesting from you that when you find favour with God and you become the President, Dr. Nawaane should be well placed in your government. We hope it would be minister of health.” Naba Asaga requested.



The Former President and flagbearer of the opposition NDC was at Nangodi, the Nabdam District capital as part of his campaign tour of the Upper East Region to ask for their votes at the December 7 polls. Mr. Mahama assured the enthusiastic crowd of massive jobs, free vocational/technical education and free primary health care.

Source: Peter Agengre, Contributor