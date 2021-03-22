Give us clear laws abhorring LGBTQI+ - Onyinah to govt

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Governance Council of National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values is calling for clear legislation against Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Right (LGBTQI+) without any ambiguities.

Although Prof Onyinah expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for declaring that his administration will not allow the legalisation of same-sex marriages in Ghana, he wants a clearly spelt out law that frowns upon the act.



Apostle Prof Onyinah made the call at the ‘Ecumenical Prayer Rally’ on the theme: “Homosexuality: A Detestable Sin to God” (Leviticus 20:13; Romans 1:18-32; 1 Corinthians 6:9-11) on Sunday evening [March 21, 2021] where the Christian community, including some Muslim clerics, converged at the Burma Camp Worship Centre auditorium of The Church of Pentecost to seek divine intervention against the activities of the LGBTQI+ movement in the country.



The prayer rally was organised by the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference (GCBC), National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC), and all other churches and Christian organisations in Ghana, in collaboration with the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.



Apostle Prof Onyinah, said that the Coalition views the LGBTQI+ movement in Ghana as “an upfront to our long-cherished religious values, customs, and traditions as well as the laws of the land.



“The actions of the LGBTQI+ is also completely aberrant with the laws and principles of the Almighty God, especially concerning his plan of creation and the sanctity of marriage between man and woman.”

He expressed the Coalition’s appreciation to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for declaring that his administration will never allow the legalisation of same-sex marriages in the country. This declaration, he said, consequently led to the closing down of the offices of the movement, of which the Coalition is grateful to the President.



“We wish, however, to put this forward; we advocate that Ghana’s stand on the LGBTQI+ will be legislated clearly without any ambiguity,” he stated.



Apostle Prof Onyinah said that there is enough evidence to show that the lives of many young persons involved in LGBTQI+ have been ruined.



Citing the Gay, Lesbian Medical Association website to back his statement, he noted that some detrimental effects associated with same-sex sexual practices are higher rate of HIV/AIDS, substance abuse, depression/anxiety, hepatitis, other sexually transmitted illnesses such as anal papilloma/HPV, gonorrhoea, syphilis, and chlamydia, certain cancers, alcohol abuse, tobacco use, and eating disorders.



“We learn from peoples and countries' success stories but not their destructive flaws,” he added and called on all concerned Ghanaians to rise to resist the activities of the movement.

NATIONAL COALITION FOR PROPER HUMAN SEXUAL RIGHTS AND FAMILY VALUES



A SPEECH READ BY APOSTLE PROFESSOR OPOKU ONYINAH, CHAIRMAN OF THE GOVERNANCE COUNCIL OF NATIONAL COALITION FOR PROPER HUMAN SEXUAL RIGHTS AND FAMILY VALUES, ECUMENICAL SERVICE, HELD AT THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST, BURMA CAMP, ON 21ST MARCH 2021



Beloved Heads of Churches, Royals, Pastors, Christians, Muslims, Distinguished Guests, Brothers, and Sisters in Christ, Praise the LORD!



Quite recently Ghana woke up to the shocking news that the LGBTQI+ movement in Ghana has raised funds to set up offices in Accra to advance the advocacy of the rights and spread of lesbians, gays, or homosexuals and same-sex marriages in Ghana.

There was a national uproar against this unfortunate development in our country, and rightly so, because all faith-based organisations in Ghana, especially the Christians and Muslim community as well as the various Ghanaian cultures and traditions frown over the LGBTQI+ agenda. These stakeholders view the action by the LGBTQI+ movement as an affront to our long-cherished religious values, customs, and traditions as well as the laws of Ghana.



The actions of the LGBTQI+ movement are also completely at variance with the laws and principles of the Almighty God, especially concerning His plan of creation and the sanctity of marriage between man and woman.



We express appreciation to His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for declaring that his administration will not allow the legalisation of same-sex marriages in our country. His declaration consequently led to the closing down of their offices. We are grateful to him. We wish, however, to put this forward. We advocate that Ghana’s stand on the LGBTQI+ will be legislated clearly without any ambiguity.



There is enough evidence to show that the activities of the LGBTQI+ movement have impacted negatively on many youths in countries where they operate. The lives of the youths who are future leaders of those countries are being destroyed. The Gay Lesbian Medical Association (GLMA) website describes some detrimental effects associated with same-sex sexual practices, such as higher rate of HIV/AIDS, substance abuse, depression/anxiety, hepatitis, other sexually transmitted illnesses such as anal papilloma/HPV, gonorrhoea, syphilis, and chlamydia, certain cancers, alcohol abuse, tobacco use, and eating disorders. We learn from people and countries’ success stories, but not destructive stories.



Against this backdrop, the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Right and Family Values is very resolute in our stance against the practices of the LGBTQI+ movement. The coalition, which includes Christians, Muslims, Parent Teachers Association, Scripture Union, and Traditional leaders, feel that Ghana cannot and must not allow this movement to gain roots in our socio-cultural life to destroy our children, our youth, the future of our nation, and as such our very existence. We, therefore, call on all meaningful Ghanaians especially our policymakers, security agencies, and our parliamentarians to see the activities of the LGBTQI+ movement in Ghana as a national security threat. We call for non-ambiguous legislation on the movement to prevent anyone or group with such ambitions from hoping to operate in our country in the near future.

Parents and guardians must rise to stand against the activities of this movement, our traditional leaders, chiefs and queens who are custodians of our culture and traditions, must not take this issue lightly. We call on all concerned Ghanaians to rise to defend and protect our cultural values, which have come under attack by the activities of this movement.



May the Almighty God bless the efforts that we are making.



Thank you very much for giving me a hearing.



May God bless our homeland Ghana.