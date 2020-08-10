General News

Give us update on Banda, Hawa Koomson cases - CODEO to police

File photo: People readying to register for voters ID card

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has called on security agencies to update the country on state of investigations into violence that occurred at registration centers during the just ended voter’s registration exercise.

The group is of the view that an update on actions taken so far would serve as a deterrent to persons who intend to cause disturbances in the upcoming December polls.



There was two notable incidences of registration-related violence at Banda and the Awutu Senya East constituencies.



Speaking on the Morning Starr Monday, CODEO Project Lead Rhoda Afful said the Police must not leave those matters unattended to.

“They may have begun their investigations, they may have concluded or not. The point is that we need them to update Ghanaians so that they don’t keep it at a local level.”



“The point for making this is that if we want to make sure we are deterring people from engaging in such acts moving forward, going forward into December, then it is important that we send a strong signal that person A and B and C indulged in these acts of violence, police investigated, they have been prosecuted, these are the outcomes and then we are able to follow through.”



She went on “but if issues come up and then within the first two days there’s a lot of public outcry about the issue and then one week, two weeks after we all forget about it, nobody tells us what has happened. Then we are virtually going to come back to this same issue because nobody gets punished, we don’t see the people being punished.”

