Go and register to vote in Dec. 7 elections - Boakye Agyarko urges Ghanaians

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko

Former Energy Minister Hon. Boakye Agyarko is urging Ghanaians who have attained eighteen years and above to consider it a national duty to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to vote to elect both President and Members of Parliament.



Ahead of that Ghana’s Electoral Management Body, Electoral Commission is compiling a new electoral roll.



The nationwide exercise is expected to end on August 6, 2020.

In a Facebook post after going through the registration process and securing his Voter ID card in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in Eastern Region, Mr Agyarko advised the Ghanaians to register in order to vote during the December 7 Elections.



“On Tuesday 21st July 2020 I successfully registered for the new Voter’s ID card in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region.



“I urge all Ghanaians that have attained the age 18 and above, and are of sound mind, to also register so they can exercise their civic right by voting during the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections come December,” Mr Agyarko said.

