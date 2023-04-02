Go into the forest and act according to your name – LGBTQI+ Advocate to Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP)for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament (MP)for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George affectionately called Dzata has been asked to go to the forest and live by his name if indeed he is a lion.

According to the LGBTQI+ community, the lawmaker acts and speaks as though,they are not human and must be treated like animals.



Sam George is widely known as “Dzata” in Ga which means a brave lion who fears nothing.



But Director of LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana and a humanist, Alex Kofi Donkor in an interview on Kumasi-based Ultimate Radio monitored by MyNewsgh.com, questioned if he[Sam George] had a daughter or son who wanted to express their sexuality differently would he be doing what he is doing?



“I hear Sam George speak against us all the time. If he had a son or daughter who wanted to express his sexuality differently would he be doing what he is doing? He questioned.



In making a case for his counterparts who are reportedly being abused and stigmatized in Ghana, Mr. Donkor said if Sam George feels he is indeed a lion as claimed, he should go to the forest and act as such not on them because they are human.

“If he feels he is a lion, he cannot be a lion on us. He has been called Dzata Dzata Dzata and he wants to act his name, not on us then he should go to the forest and do that” he said.



His attacks on the lawmaker are because he is sponsoring a private member bill on LGBQTI+ bill in parliament and has been vociferous about the need to criminalize it.



The debate on LGBQTI+ rekindled after US Vice President, Kamala Harris made a controversial comment about the legalization of LGBQTI+ in the country during her visit.



Meanwhile,she has since been greeted with sharp condemnation by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who wants the US to stay away from meddling in the affairs of Ghana.