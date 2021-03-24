Go to NDC head office for election results if you are men – Edudzi to NDC members demanding results

Leading member of NDC, Gordon Edudzi Tamakloe

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gordon Edudzi Tamakloe has said the group of individuals demanding collated election results from the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was assembled by the National Security to disturb John Dramani Mahama.

Some members of the party are asking the leadership of the party to produce the collated results for all the constituencies in last year’s elections.



According to the group, this is to enable them ascertain the actual performance of the party in the previous elections as a way of guiding them ahead of the 2024 polls.



Leader of the NDC group Livingstone Pay Charlie said at a press conference in Accra that the party went to the Supreme Court challenging the election results without contrary figures.



This, he said was problematic because it indicated that the party could not collate its own results.

“The morale of the support base of the party is very low at the moment after the 2020 elections,” he said.



To that end, he said they are calling on the National Chairman of the NDC Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to release the collated results to the party grassroots.



But commenting on this development in a Facebook post, Mr Edudzi Tameklo said “I am happy that National security decided to use these guys from La to further project John Dramani Mahama for us."



“If you are a man come to the party headquarters for the collated results. Like you will see heaven on Earth.”