Go to court if ‘any idiot can go’- Political Scientist reminds NDC

Dr. Akwasi Amakye Boateng has asked the NDC to accept defeat

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has become a laughing stock by virtue of its decision to challenge the outcome of the just-ended 2020 presidential results in court.

According to a political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST), Dr. Akwasi Amakye Boateng, NDC should just accept the defeat of the 2020 presidential results for the sake of peace in Ghana.



“What happened in 2016 where then opposition NPP taught the election was rigged and challenged the election in Supreme Court is happening now. NDC said, any idiot can go to Court. Now, they should remember that GOD is laughing at them”, he stated.



Dr. Amakye Boateng who spoke on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com urged all meaning Ghanaians to ignore protestation match across the country by the NDC.

“We should not beg them. If NDC has a problem with the results, they should go to Court as NPP did in 2016. NPP and NDC should know better”, he told host, Kofi Asante Ennin



A member of the legal team Abraham Amaliba has said that the evidence of the irregularities as gathered by the lawyers will be submitted to the NDC candidate John Mahama who will decide the next line of action for the party.



“I think the team has concluded its work as of yesterday and they’ll have to present their findings to the flagbearer and we lawyers are interested in the work they’ve done. The team was looking and padding and swapping of votes and also undervoting and overvoting and this is for presidential. For parliamentary, we are looking at 9 seats but for presidential, it’s nationwide,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Monday.