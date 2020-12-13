Go to court if you think the election was rigged - Prof. Gyampo to parties

Lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has admonished the two major political parties; NDC and NPP to go to court and challenge the election results if they suspect it was rigged.

Whereas the NDC has argued that the presidential election was rigged, the NPP is also alleging that some of the constituency elections were rigged to favour the NDC.



The lecturer believes the only option left for the parties is for them to go to court and argue their case.



According to him, “In the aftermath of the 2020 elections, the NDC is complaining about irregularities and rigging. Just a few hours ago, I have also been informed about a demonstration in Madina by some NPP supporters alleging rigging too."



"But there is a place to go when there are allegations of rigging and other election malpractices. There, they truly understand what the Pink Sheet means. They know what it means to say an election result has been rigged. Rather than telling many of us, who do not even know and understand what a Pink Sheet must contain, I respectfully plead with the political parties by the mercies of God, to gather their watertight evidence, and go tell the story about their misgivings on the elections, to those who understand and have the capacity to adjudicate the issues. There can be no bias in such adjudicate processes when the evidence is clear,” he added.



Read his statement below

This week, while we go through the effects of the 2020 elections including Pink Sheet Auditing, let’s know who to talk to about our challenges. Do not complain to those who truly have no experience and understanding of your challenges. They can’t help you.



In Luke 2:41-46, we are told the boy Jesus at age 12, was taken to Jerusalem for the Passover Festival. On their return home, they didn’t find Jesus with them. But they were never bothered much because they felt he was among the other travelers who were also returning home from Jerusalem.







But as they got home, they couldn’t find Jesus and realized He wasn’t with the other travelers too. So they went back the next day to Jerusalem and searched and only found the small boy Jesus after three days. So, technically and with the right computation, the 12-year-old boy Jesus was missing without his parents for four days.



The question is, what was he eating? Who cared for him at the time? Who cooked for him? He had no money, so how did he survive? Where did he sleep? Who provided him with accommodation and comfort? Who gave him bed clothes and mosquito nets? Who protected him from danger? Who did He complain to when He was hungry or cold?

He was on his own at that tender age of 12 for four days without care, food, clothing and shelter. He, therefore, understands life without food, clothing and shelter. He understands life with poverty and all the challenges. He catered for himself at that tender age without his parents for four days.



You may have been abandoned by your parents at a tender age. You may have started caring for your self at a tender age with no one’s help. You may still be experiencing your needs, challenges and difficulties in life alone with no support from anyone.



The solution is not to tell people who do not even understand what you are going through, because they were born with silver spoons in their mouths and cannot appreciate your challenges. They will mock you when you are gone.



Your best bet is to tell your challenges to Jesus. He has been there before. He was a young boy at a tender age of 12. He can empathize with you. Hebrews 4:15a says “for we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses and challenges”.



Talk to Jesus about your challenges because he knows and understand. Those you are sharing your problems with don’t really understand because they haven’t been there before and so they cannot fully help you. Jesus understands. Cry to him today and He will intervene in your situation even as He fully empathizes with you.





The Lord bless us all