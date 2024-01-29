God doesn’t bless people with bad minds – A Plus takes on COP Alex Mensah

A Plus

Social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, known popularly as A Plus, has told COP(Retired) George Alex Mensah that he lost because of his bad mind.

The retired Director General of Technical Services at the Ghana Police Service, contested to be elected as the parliamentary candidate for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.



He was optimistic or winning the seat after the incumbent decided to step down and not go back to Parliament.



However, he failed in his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency in the 2024 elections.

COP George Alex Mensah lost to Lawyer Ralph Opoku Adusei.



Reacting to the election results, A Plus indicated that the former police chief has a bad mind and that God does not reward such people.



His posts shared via Facebook read, “W’dwen bɔne nti, Onyame ntie wo sufrɛ. Dr Dampare is the best IGP ever! Ɔnabo wawi!!! Kɔnkɔnsani bɛ brɛ! Wo! Yɛ de Bible, Antoa, Ɔboɔ Kyerewaa, ne wiase atumfoɔ nyinaa abɔ wo dua! Nipa bɔne ni!! Wo ti kakraa sɛ everywhere. Tuɛ!!!”