God gave us 70 years; Rawlings was blessed with 3 more - Akua Donkor

The founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has eulogised the former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings following his demise.

A sorrowful Akua Donkor, clad in a black attire said she did not believe the news of Jerry Rawlings' death initially because she never heard of his ailment.



Speaking to journalists, the GFP leader said she came to terms with the announcement of his death after it was aired on the evening news.



She believes the ex-statesman though was heavily criticised, was guiltless and some allegations were falsely attributed to him.



“He survived all the attacks that were thrown at him and stayed alive from his military regime to the period of democracy because the allegations thrown at him weren’t true. God gave us 70 years and he was 73 when he died. This means that God blessed him with three more years,” she said.

“Many people die in mysterious ways, some drown, some have accidents but thankfully he didn’t go through all that suffering. It’s just unfortunate a short illness killed him, but as fate will have it, it was his time to die,” Akua Donkor eulogised.



Madam Akua Donkor however said she will suspend her campaign activities out of respect for the late President Jerry Rawlings.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced a 7-day national week of mourning with flags flying at half-mast to commemorate the death of the Ghana’s first president of the 4th Republic.



