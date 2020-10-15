God has blessed Akufo-Addo, no one can destroy him! - Kwamena Duncan tells NDC

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has waded into discussions regarding allegations that a government official has been arrested in the UK in connection with money laundering.

The unidentified government official was said to have been arrested for smuggling £26 million into the UK.



Tamale Central MP of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Inusah Fuseini broke the news but the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has debunked the claims stressing no government official has been arrested in the UK.



He accused the opposition NDC of masterminding the rumors.

"It is a total fabrication and we are clear in our minds that it is a fabrication by the NDC and it is part of their strategy for these last eight weeks where they will be churning out a lot of fabrication, lies, and fake audiotapes. We are clear in our minds that it is the NDC for one or two reasons. The first person to articulate it publicly is the Honorable Inusah Fusieni, an NDC Member of Parliament.



“They are the ones who are championing it and articulating it on their online media platforms including Radio Gold online. And now you can also find that there is a fake audiotape that purports to be a piece of international news broadcast on it which is being circulated since last night,” he said.



