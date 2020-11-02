God has taken back his blessing on Akufo-Addo, NPP - GUM Founder

Reverend Christian Andrews, Founder of the Ghana Union Movement

Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Andrews says God has taken back his blessings on the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and its leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Reverend Christian Andrews is on record to have said in 2016 that the NPP was going to be in power for forty years in a video that has gone viral on social media



According to him, after Akufo-Addo has left power, Bawumia will take over after which Allan Kyeremanteng will govern before another person takes over.



He used the opportunity to call on other political parties to join the NPP to propel the development of Ghana to another level.

However, Reverend Christian Andrews has joined the 2020 race for Presidency for reasons best known to him with a different chorus.



Speaking in an interview, he disclosed that God has taken his hands off the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of the party’s wickedness at plunging the country into debt.



“God has taken his hands off Nana Addo and the NPP. GUM will win the elections for Ghanaians to know that God is powerful. In the same way, God took his hands off Saul, he has taken his hands off the NPP and Nana Addo because of their wickedness. You are wicked. Look at the loans you have contracted. Ghanaians are suffering, there is an increase in armed robbery, it means Nana Addo has failed. If I were to mark you, I will give you 00.0 percent,” he said.