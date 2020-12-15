‘God is laughing at NDC’ – KNUST Lecturer

File photo: Some supporters of the NDC

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Dr. Amakye Boateng has described the post-election posture of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as laughable.

With reference to the 2012 election petition, which saw an 8-month litigation at the Supreme Court, the political scientist is of the view that karma is at play, hence ‘God is laughing at NDC from Heaven’.



Dr. Amakye Boateng also recalled a statement by NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in the wake of the 2012 electoral dispute that “Any idiot can go to court.”



He said Mr Asiedu Nketia might take back his own words but until then, he maintained, “God is laughing at NDC.”



“If candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in 2012 was told by NDC to go to court to challenge the election verdict, why is John Mahama being reluctant to do the needful? God is just laughing at NDC.”

During a post-election discussion on Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, December 15, Dr. Amakye Boateng encouraged the NDC to resort to court for redress if they feel peeved with the verdict of the just ended general elections.



“In 2012, candidate Akufo-Addo who had reservations on the election verdict was charged by John Mahama and all other concerned bodies especially CSOs to proceed to court for redress. The NPP heeded and proceeded to the Supreme Court and challenged the election results.”



Explaining oft-quoted phrase ‘God is laughing at NDC’, he said that “NDC must know that Ghana is bigger than their interest so they must ensure the peace of the land is maintained. But with their current posture and how some of their supporters are hitting the streets with protest, I can only say that God is laughing at NDC.”



