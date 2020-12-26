God’s will power will make the defeated concede – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says like God granted he and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the will power to accept defeat in 2008, God will do the same today.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the last couple of weeks has been challenging the outcome of the recently held polls through street protests, saying it will not accept defeat in the just-ended 2020 elections.



According to the party, the Electoral Commission has with the help of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) rigged the election in favour of the sitting government.



The party says it will rather resort to street protests to drum home the need for the Electoral Commission(EC) to do what is right.



But speaking at a Church Service on Christmas day, the Vice President said in 2008, God gave the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and him the will power to accept defeat and he believes that God who intervened then will intervene today.



“The President, Nana Akufo-Addo and myself have gone through the painful moment of losing presidential elections by just 40,000 votes (less than one percentage point) in 2008 but we prioritized the peace and sanctity of our democracy first and conceded. I am very much convinced that the Lord who granted us the will power to prioritize national cohesion, peace and tranquillity over personal gratification is capable and will do same today. We just have to avail ourselves to be used by God as an instrument for peace.”

He urged Ghanaians to ask for God’s “dominion over any acts of omission and commission that stand as threats to the unity and peace we enjoy as a nation,” and expressed confidence that the nation’s prayers “will be heard by the heavens to usher us into a new year full of the grace and mercies of the Lord”.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia used the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to abide by the tenets of the almighty God in the times the country finds itself.



“As we celebrate this special day of joy and thanksgiving to God for gifting us with Jesus Christ we must continue to abide by his teachings and do good to one another,” Dr Bawumia stated on Friday, December 25, 2020 when he joined the congregation of Victory Bible Church International – Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie, headed by Bishop Tackie-Yarboi, to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.



Vice President Bawumia was accompanied by the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia and some senior members of the NPP including former First Vice Chairman, Mr Fred Oware, former MP and Minister Kwamena Bartels, current National Organiser Sammi Awuku, Justin Kodua, CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, and a number of MPs and MPs-elect including Dr.Okoe Boye (Ledzokuku), Patrick Boamah (Okaikwei Central), Dickson Adomako Kissi (Anyaa Sowutuom), Rev. Ntim Fordjour (Assin South), Sheila Bartels (Ablekuma North) and Frank Annoh Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri).