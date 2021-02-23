God will not forgive gays – Owusu Bempah warns LGBTQ+ community

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder And Leader Of Glorious Way Church, says although God is a forgiving God, homosexuality is a sin that he detests and will not forgive anyone who indulges in the act.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) community in Ghana have been in the news for the past weeks following the commissioning of an office to serve as a safe haven for members of the community in January 202.



The opening of the office has been fiercely opposed by critics of the group including Foh Amoaning and the Catholic Bishop’s Conference.



Critics of the LGBTQ have called on government to shut the office and prevent the group from holding any form of meeting in the office.



Two diplomats, the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency, Andrew Barnes and the Danish Ambassador, His Excellency, Tom Norring have been accused for funding the community space as a result of the LGBTQ group hosting them as fundraisers on January 31, 2021.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Founder And Leader Of Glorious Way Church, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah said of all the sins in the world, homosexuality is the greatest and persons who are into the act hardly find favour in the eyes of the Lord.

He likened the LGBTQI advocacy to Sodom and Gomorrah, where God destroyed the two cities believed to be practicing homosexual acts, in the bible.



“ This is a sin against generations and an abomination in the eyes of God. As a country we will not allow this sin to engulf the country as we are a religious country”, he added.



In a related development, the Executive Director for LGBTQI Rights Ghana Alex Kofi Donkor, has accused the religious groups in Ghana of being selective about who to show sympathy and love.



According to the group, the selective nature of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference goes contrary to the Holy Bible.