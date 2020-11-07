God will speak on December 7 – NDC Candidate

Agbesi Gbedemah believes the NDC is ordained for victory on December 7

Parliamentary Candidate for the Trobu Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Yaw Agbesi Gbedemah has declared that he is the divinely ordained Member of Parliament (MP) of the constituency.

According to him, the rate at which the message of the NDC has been accepted and the support he has received is the evidence he needs to declare himself victorious at the December 7 polls.



He noted that ever since the Trobu constituency was birthed from Trobu-Amasaman in 2012, they have been marking time with development in the constituency becoming stagnant.



“God will speak on 7 December. The people are accepting our message and JM’s people’s manifesto. They say enough is enough and there must be a change”.



Speaking to Sefa-Danquah on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben Political talk show, he asserted that he is the only person who can save the Trobu constituency. “No one can save Trobu except Gbedemah. The people of Trobu should vote for me so I can help the constituency”.

He acknowledged that the development of the constituency can be made realistic with the support of its constituents and charged all to come on board the “save Trobu mission”.



The politician advised the NPP to rid itself of the mindset “Trobu is their traditional seat. It is true the NPP has won the seat ever since it was established but we have put measures in place to win the seat”.



On his authority, the seat belongs to no one in particular but only those who perform. “Apart from our NDC supporters, we have to show that the seat is for no one and we are ready to deliver more than anyone”, he declared.