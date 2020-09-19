'God, you’re not so wicked to give us 4 more years of Akufo-Addo; come rescue us' – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Former President John Mahama has said God is not so heartless to let Ghanaians suffer another four years under President Nana Akufo-Addo

“God is not so wicked to give us another four years of Nana Akufo-Addo”, Mr Mahama said on one of his tours in the Bono Region.



Standing through the open roof of an SUV among a horde of supports of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the flagbearer of the biggest opposition party pointed into the heavens and said: “God, you’re not so wicked to give us another four years of Akufo-Addo”.



“God come and save us.”



“Come and rescue us,” Mr Mahama implored.



In a riposte, however, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who shared the short video which captured Mr Mahama making the comment, said: “God has already saved us from you.”



Mr Mahama, who is making a comeback, recently told Ghanaians on the eve of the launch of the NDC’s manifesto that he was coming back because he knows how to fix Ghana

“In all honesty, I didn’t take the decision to run for a second term as President neither easily, nor quickly.



“I didn’t jump into it. I did it out of a sense of urgency, after I began to contemplate more and more thoroughly about our vulnerabilities as a nation.”



Mr Mahama said: “I run for President because I want to leave a legacy: a solid infrastructure, with 100% access for all. With this legacy, we will build a truly developed Ghana, on a par with the advanced nations.”



“I know how to do it, part of it I’ve already accomplished, and since I know how to do it and the current government doesn’t, I feel I have the moral duty to ask for a second term,” he noted.



He added: “This is not about me, it’s about Ghana and Ghanaians.”

