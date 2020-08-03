Politics

Godfred Dame commends EC for organizing 'one of the best' registration exercises in 4th Republic

Godfred Dame poses with some EC officials after his visit

The Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has expressed his immense satisfaction with the ongoing voter registration exercise, describing it as one of the best in the country's Fourth Republic.

Mr Dame singled out the Electoral Commission (EC) and its officials for praise, for their commitment and speed, despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Deputy AG, who paid a courtesy call to some of the registration centres at East Legon, in the Ayawaso West Wuogun Constituency, insisted that the EC deserves commendation for the work they have done, especially in these last few weeks.



Mr Dame and his wife, Dr Mrs Joycelyn Dame, who is a member of the National COVID-19 management team, distributed food and PPE to EC officials, security personnel and registrants at the "Blue Kiosk" registration centre on the Kinshasa Avenue, East Legon. Many, especially, the registrants were surprised and impressed by the gesture.



The EC commenced the final phase of the registration exercise last week, with over 12 million people registering so far.

Before this new registration exercise, there was a total of 16,845,439 voters on the register, however, the EC decided to create a new roll as they believed the old one was inaccurate and bloated.



This led to some agitation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who challenged the EC and the AG's office at the Supreme Court over the registration itself and later the identification process.



However, the AG's legal team, led by Godfred Dame, was successful in their defence, leading to the occurrence of the current registration exercise.

Source: Nii Saki Quarcoopome, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.