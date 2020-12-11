Godfred Dame discusses how a possible election petition will pan out in court

Source: George Salia, Contributor

Ghana's Electoral Commission(EC) led by its chairperson, Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Commission, Nana Akufo-Addo won the elections with 51.59 percent of the vote and the NDC's John Dramani Mahama polled 47.36% of the total votes.



But even though some independent observers have congratulated Ghana for peaceful, free, and fair elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have raised concerns and described the election results as fictitious and false.



The presidential candidate for the NDC, in a press conference after the EC, declared the results said they will not accept the results because the EC rigged the election in favor of the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, in an interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show on Thursday, December 10, explained the legal processes involved in an election dispute.



He also emphasized that the NPP will contest the Savelugu parliamentary seat in the Northern Region.

He also discussed legal protest that the NPP will mount over three other seats in parliament in the race to secure a majority.



Touching on the NDC's protest of the presidential elections, the Deputy Attorney General said it is the opposition party's right to contest the EC's results in court.



He also talked about the options open to the NDC over a presidential election petition.





