Godfred Dame knew the judges but Tsatsu knew the law – Asafo Agyei on Supreme Court defeat

Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, Ashanti Regional Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC

Ashanti Regional Deputy Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei has suggested that the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Deputy Attorney-General (A-G), Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, against Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, because the former knew the judges while the latter knew the law.

His comments come after the Supreme Court quashed an order of the Ho High court which placed an injunction on the gazetting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe, Mr John-Peter Amewu.



The apex court has also quashed another order by the Ho High Court which placed an injunction on the Electoral Commission (EC) from presenting Mr Amewu to Parliament as MP-elect for Hohoe.



In a unanimous decision Tuesday (January 5, 2020), a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Ho High Court had no jurisdiction to grant the two orders.

The NDC has since been criticizing the judgment.



Asafo Agyei wrote: “Tsatsu Tsikata knows the LAW, Godfred Odame knows the JUDGES. Simple !”