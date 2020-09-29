Going independent is like joining our opponents, don’t ever come close to us – John Boadu warns NPP members

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has sent a strong caution to its disgruntled members who have decided or harboring the idea of contesting in the 2020 general elections as independent candidates.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay Fm monitored by GhanaWeb, the NPP General Secretary said such an action by any individual is an act of betrayal which evokes an automatic forfeiture of their membership and the party will not hesitate to expel such persons.



“Our constitution stipulates that if you decide to contest against our approved candidates, it is like joining another political party, you automatically forfeit your membership, that is even automatic. But beyond that the party will soon come out with a statement which will announce that anybody that does that will be expelled from the party,” he stated



Adding details to his warning, Mr John Boadu said “we are not going to entertain a situation where someone goes independent and wins, he will want to come and sit with our people in parliament. If you go independent and win don’t even come close to us. Because apart from forfeiting your membership we will also expel you from the party”

According to Mr John Boadu, the party has made available conflict resolution mechanisms and therefore does not see any justification for a disgruntled member to pitch himself against the party and expect to be treated as a member.



The NPP after having successfully conducted primaries to elect its candidates ahead of the December 2020 general elections, is having to deal with some aggrieved members. This includes losing and disqualified candidates who are preparing to pitch themselves against the party’s parliamentary candidates in the upcoming elections.