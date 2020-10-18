Gomoa Central NDC PC committed to providing a steel bridge for Gomoa Ayensuadze

Jonamoah Moses Jehu-Appiah, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa Central Constituency

Source: Ekow Paintsil Djan, Contributor

The Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa Central Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, Jonamoah Moses Jehu-Appiah has made a profound commitment to ensuring that the good people of Gomoa Ayensuadze get a steel bridge on the Ayensu river.

The inhabitants of Gomoa Ayensuadze are predominantly farmers. As farmers, their biggest challenge is to cross the Ayensu river to undertake their daily farming activities. The Ayensu river which has no bridge on it makes it difficult for them to cross. This challenge, they say the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Naana Eyiah pair has neglected since they came into office except for provision of a makeshift canoe which is has not provided the expected solution.



Jehu-Appiah while addressing a section of the community pledged to invite engineers to come and undertake needs assessment with the intention to construct a steel bridge for them immediately John Dramani Mahama and Moses Jehu-Appiah are elected as President and Member of Parliament respectively.

The need to get a steel bridge was a request made by the people when Jehu-Appiah and his team embarked on a House-to-House campaign in the early hours of Sunday October 18, 2020.

