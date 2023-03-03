17
Gory scenes as sales truck overturns injuring several sales girls at Nungua

Nungua March 3 Accident Scene of the accident at Nungua on March 3, 2023

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of sales girls have reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries as a sales truck they were selling on, overturned in Nungua, a suburb of Accra, on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Pictures of the accident scene shared by Atinka TV, on Facebook, showed the sales truck overturned in the middle of the road.

Several people had gathered around the accident scene. Some of the victims of the accident could be seen being helped by civilians with blood all over them.

An ambulance truck and some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces can also be seen on the scene of the accident.

It is not clear what caused the accident and whether vehicles were involved. The Ghana Police service is yet to comment on the accident.

