Government bans the use of V8, V6 vehicles except for cross-country travel

The use of V8 and V6 vehicles by government officials will be stopped beginning January 2023 as a measure to reduce the country's expenditure, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

The Finance Minister made the revelation when he presented the 2023 budget in parliament on November 24, 2022.



He said: "A ban on the use of V8s/V6s or its equivalent except for cross-country travel. All government vehicles would be registered with GV green number plates from January 2023."



He also said, "there will be a limited budgetary allocation for the purchase of vehicles. For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase of new vehicles shall be restricted to locally assembled vehicles."



"Only essential official foreign travel across government including SOEs shall be allowed. No official foreign travel shall be allowed for board members...Accordingly, all government institutions should submit a travel plan for the year 2023 in mid-December of all expected travels to the Chief of Staff," he added.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was in parliament to fulfill his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the House.



The presentation was in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The minister presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to parliament in a year that has experienced perhaps, the worst forms of economic downturns in the fourth republic.





















SSD/ESA